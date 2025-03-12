Morning Manna - Mar 12, 2025 - Romans 7:13-20 - The Law is Good, But I Am Carnal

In today’s study of Romans 7:13-20, Rick and Doc unpack Paul’s discussion on the relationship between the law and sin. Paul emphasizes that the law is good, but sin uses it to provoke rebellion and deepen guilt. The struggle between wanting to do good and falling into sin is a universal human experience, as Paul admits his battles with sin. The discussion highlights the law’s role as a mirror that exposes human failures and points people to their need for a Savior. The Holy Spirit is emphasized as the essential helper in overcoming sin and aligning with God’s righteousness. Ultimately, believers are encouraged to rely on grace and not fall into condemnation when they struggle.

Topics Covered





• The purpose of the law: a mirror exposing sin

• The deceptive and enslaving power of sin

• Paul’s struggle with doing what he hates

• The necessity of divine intervention for righteousness

• The importance of humility and repentance before God

• The Holy Spirit as the believer’s helper and guide

• The distinction between spiritual renewal and the flesh’s inclinations

Scripture References





Romans 7:13 - “Was then that which is good made death unto me? God forbid.” Romans 7:14 - “For we know that the law is spiritual: but I am carnal, sold under sin.” Romans 7:15 - “For that which I do I allow not: for what I would, that do I not; but what I hate, that do I.” Romans 7:16 - “If then I do that which I would not, I consent unto the law that it is good.” Romans 7:17 - “Now then it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.” Romans 7:18 - “For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing.” Romans 7:19 - “For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do.” Romans 7:20 - “Now if I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me.”

Detailed summary Here is a detailed summary of the discussion: Overview: The discussion covers verses 13-20 of Romans chapter 7, continuing Paul's exploration of the relationship between sin, the law, and the human condition. It delves into the internal struggle believers face between their desire to do good and the persistent pull of sin in their flesh. Key Topics: The Law and Sin: The law itself is holy, just and good, as it reflects God's nature.

However, sin uses the law as a platform to provoke rebellion and deepen guilt in fallen humanity.

The law exposes the destructive and corrupting power of sin, highlighting humanity's inability to achieve righteousness on their own.

The purpose of the law is to drive people to recognize their need for a Savior. The Carnal Nature of Humanity: Paul openly acknowledges his own struggle with sin, describing himself as "carnal, sold under sin."

This reflects the universal human condition - the spiritual nature of the law is in conflict with the sinful desires of the flesh.

Humans are incapable of breaking free from sin's influence through their own willpower. They require divine intervention and assistance. The Internal Struggle: Paul describes the irrational, deceptive nature of sin that causes him to do what he hates and fail to do what he desires.

This internal battle reflects the pervasive power of sin that overrides human will and good intentions.

The struggle is a universal experience, even for the most devoted believers. It is not a sign of lack of faith, but rather the ongoing need for God's grace. The Inability to Achieve Righteousness Alone: Paul's transparency about his own failures underscores the incapacity of humans to live up to God's holy standards through their own efforts.

This leads to a recognition of one's spiritual poverty and the need for a Savior, aligning with Jesus' teachings in the Sermon on the Mount.

Salvation and the power to overcome sin can only come through divine grace, not human effort. The discussion emphasizes that the struggle with sin is a universal human experience, even for the most devoted believers. It highlights the need for God's grace and the Holy Spirit's empowerment to overcome the persistent pull of the flesh. The ultimate solution lies not in human effort, but in the redemption provided through faith in Christ.



