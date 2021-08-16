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'Dangerous Assignment THE SUBMARINE STORY
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10 views • August 16, 2021
Thrilling series starring Brian Donlevy as a US Government Agent who travels the globe investigating threats to National Security!
THE SUBMARINE STORY: Steve Mitchell is sent to the South China Seas to assume the identity of the mysterious Captain Jaeger with the mission of breaking up a huge gun-running operation.
THE SUBMARINE STORY: Steve Mitchell is sent to the South China Seas to assume the identity of the mysterious Captain Jaeger with the mission of breaking up a huge gun-running operation.
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