Woke Google Exec IN HIDING After UNHINGED Anti-White Posts Resurface From Google Gemini AI Mess!
channel image
The Prisoner
8978 Subscribers
327 views
Published 14 hours ago

These people cannot help themselves...

Further Info:

Mask Off: Google's Gemini Blames Its Own Creators For Anti-White Racism

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mask-googles-gemini-blames-its-own-creators-anti-white-racism

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=282276 Mirrored - The Quartering


Keywords
googleaicultural marxismgeminianti-white racismwokeism

