Woke Google Exec IN HIDING After UNHINGED Anti-White Posts Resurface From Google Gemini AI Mess!

These people cannot help themselves...
Further Info:
Mask Off: Google's Gemini Blames Its Own Creators For Anti-White Racism
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mask-googles-gemini-blames-its-own-creators-anti-white-racism
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=282276 Mirrored - The Quartering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.