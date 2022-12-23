Emotional Trauma Kit-Be prepared with medicinal tinctures

So the world is crazy and some people are not handling it well. I put together an emergency emotional trauma kit with tinctures that will help in time of need. Even if you are adapting to this chaotic environment, having this available for others is the right thing to do.
