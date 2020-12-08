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Miles Guo: we’re now in the middle of a war, please do take care yourself and your family from being infected by the CCP Virus; Mr. Giuliani is a saint, very pure person
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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178 views • December 08, 2020
Miles Guo: we’re now in the middle of a war, please do take care yourself and your family from being infected by the CCP Virus; Mr. Giuliani is a saint, very pure person - his infection of the virus worried the whole world; the so-called CCP PLA only threaten and frighten its own people, zero capability to defend against foreign countries
12.6郭先生直播（节选）：朱利安尼先生是一个高尚的人、纯粹的人，他的染病牵动了世界人民的心；现在已在战争中，请战友们要万倍小心保护好自己和家人不要染上病毒；所谓的中国人民解放军对内镇压敛财，对外作战能力为零
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan

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warroombioweaponccpbiowarfaretrump2020hongkongguilianicovid19gnewsstevebannonccpvirusunrestrictedgtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsunrestrictedwarfaretakedowntheccpdryan
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