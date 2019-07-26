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Exposing The Leftists Destruction Of America - War Room Full Show
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24 views • July 26, 2019
In today's edition of the War Room, Will Johnson takes over the host seat and is joined by John Carpenter who breaks down the details you may have missed during Muller's testimony. Ali Alexander exposes Twitter's latest censorship efforts. Mason Weaver and Cyndi Sheehan then discuss the latest efforts by crazed leftists and Sheehan shares a story of self defense when a liberal gets violent.
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