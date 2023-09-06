Create New Account
Looking For Maui Clues In California Fires
TroubleMakerTV
Published Yesterday

This is a backup copy of... 'LOOKING FOR CLUES in the CANADIAN FIRES' (From ThemTube)  I'm certain this video will get pulled by Youtube at some point.  All rights reserved to its creators  My platform is a NOT for profit channel this video is for education purposes only.

Robert Brame is a forensic arborist who has analyzed 38 California fires and has come up with hundreds of photographic evidence of IMPOSSIBLE normal fire behavior. Let's use this information to help us look for CLUES in the CANADIAN fires to see if the same anamolies exist.

Keywords
californiacanadianmauiwildfires

