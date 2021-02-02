© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Time to Teach Biology and Other Sciences with a More Mindful Approach: Life is Science and Science is Life
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • February 02, 2021
What makes science so difficult for people of all ages to grasp? Why do so many of us feel so intimidated by the subject? Melanie Peffer, Ph.d, has cracked the code behind enabling men, women, and children to actively engage with science without fear or anxiety.
Tune into discover:
How to change your perspective on your own ability to learn science
The role of cognitive psychology in scientific education
The best way to confidently read and evaluate scientific papers
Melanie holds a B.S. in biology and a doctoral degree in molecular biology from the University of Pittsburgh, after graduating cum laude. Now an Assistant Professor at the University of Colorado, she is turning everything we once knew about both teaching and learning science on its head. From her free Coursera course to her educational book, Melanie has dedicated herself to making biology and other sciences more approachable, interesting, and accessible to as many people as possible.
The scientific process is more than performing simple biology experiments in a laboratory or a classroom. We can observe biological principles everywhere we go, if we choose to look for them. This is the sentiment of Melanie’s book, Biology is Everywhere: How the Science of Life Matters to Life. The importance of biology to human society cannot be overstated, so how did so many of us end up dreading science class? Why do intelligent adults shy away from reading and analyzing scientific research?
Observing biology in daily life and understanding science simply, without any pretense, may just be the key to changing the minds of the masses. First-hand and cognitive biases can wreak a surprising amount of havoc on a person’s ability to learn and retain scientific information. By viewing biology through the lenses of psychology, business, and even art, science can be appreciated in new ways, and we can begin to eliminate the stereotype of the cold lab and the droning professor. Biology is, truly, everywhere.
For more information on the science of everyday life, visit https://www.biologyeverywhere.com/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Tune into discover:
How to change your perspective on your own ability to learn science
The role of cognitive psychology in scientific education
The best way to confidently read and evaluate scientific papers
Melanie holds a B.S. in biology and a doctoral degree in molecular biology from the University of Pittsburgh, after graduating cum laude. Now an Assistant Professor at the University of Colorado, she is turning everything we once knew about both teaching and learning science on its head. From her free Coursera course to her educational book, Melanie has dedicated herself to making biology and other sciences more approachable, interesting, and accessible to as many people as possible.
The scientific process is more than performing simple biology experiments in a laboratory or a classroom. We can observe biological principles everywhere we go, if we choose to look for them. This is the sentiment of Melanie’s book, Biology is Everywhere: How the Science of Life Matters to Life. The importance of biology to human society cannot be overstated, so how did so many of us end up dreading science class? Why do intelligent adults shy away from reading and analyzing scientific research?
Observing biology in daily life and understanding science simply, without any pretense, may just be the key to changing the minds of the masses. First-hand and cognitive biases can wreak a surprising amount of havoc on a person’s ability to learn and retain scientific information. By viewing biology through the lenses of psychology, business, and even art, science can be appreciated in new ways, and we can begin to eliminate the stereotype of the cold lab and the droning professor. Biology is, truly, everywhere.
For more information on the science of everyday life, visit https://www.biologyeverywhere.com/
Available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/2Os0myK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.