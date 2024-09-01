Martus for Truth: Praying for a Friend—A Sibling in Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This, my friends, is hard. I have a serious prayer request from a friend—indeed, a sibling in Christ, but I have only the impressions given in texts and in the Spirit. The Spirit tells me the situation is serious and that my sibling needs to flee. I know no more than that, except, of course, that we need to lift this sibling up in serious, serious prayer—prayer for protection, and guidance, and the love of God.
#Prayer, #Scripture, #TrustInGod