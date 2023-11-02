Jeff & Erica - How Body Dx Itself After Vax 1Nov23

The Latest News with Jeff Rense and Erica Khan, November 1,2023How The Body Destroys Itself After Even One Injection - Dr. Michael Palmer's Superb Research -- November 1, 2023 -- The Jeff and Erica Research Hour -- Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan -- Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world! -- Recorded on November 1, 2023 -- For more programs: www.rense.com

Audio from *pointofattention* at:



https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yb4udSzt7iYS/

David Dees Magazine Art spacing every 38.7-seconds.

