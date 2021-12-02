Australia MP Sends SOS To The World: He Was Silenced in Parliament; Human Rights Disappearing

Australia MP George Christenson is a member of the Australian Parliament. He attempted to talk before the Parliament (of which he is a member) , but was silenced after only 2-minutes. Even in Australia they have Nuremberg laws encoded into their legal system, in the prohibition of COERCION. But the vaccine passports using their "slave-phone" (cellphone), forces the citizens use a QR code to "register" to get "permission" to go anywhere at all. Australia is being used as a test bed for total control. Many people have exposed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as having influenced ALL the high level politicians in Australia. The most draconian part of this is the invasion of the Abborigines people's communities, and many videos have surfaced of military rounding up people and forcing vaccinations (against their will) on these people. Out of a one Abborigines community of 2000 there were 6 deaths immediately after they were "vaccinated". The people that were at one point in favor of vaccinations have reversed their decision to get vaxed due to these deaths.