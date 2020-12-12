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MORE CONFIRMATION FOR HANNUKAH TRANSFIGURATION!! GLORY TO GOD!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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76 views • December 12, 2020
On Tim Foster 405's community page:

timfoster405
16 hours ago (edited)
*MUST READ* - In Erin's Dream from 3 years ago, she is told to "consider this day", the 27th of Kislev as being an important day - 40 days after the rain started from Noah's flood. This is the 3rd Day of Hanukkah and the SAME DAY that Julie Whedbee was told as an important day in her recent prophetic Word also linked below:
Click on the link to read Erin's dream transcript.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13NLe...[Note - in Erin's dream above, she provided Jewish lunar calendar dates incorrectly - not sure why, but this does not take away from the content of the dream where God tells her to "Consider This Day"...where He is referring to the 40th day AFTER the flood began.]

Click on link below for Julie's Word from Dec 3rd:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/14PkN...﻿

HANNUKAH TEACHING - JONATHAN KAHN:
http://latterglory.com/Sound%20Files/ChanukahAndEndTimes.mp3
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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