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Harvesting Wild Acorns with Katrina Blair
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99 views • November 02, 2020
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If you are new to foraging, acorns are the best wild edible for beginners to learn. Marjory Wildcraft and Katrina Blair meet up in the wild mountains of Colorado to harvest acorns. Learn about this wild food source that is rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, and fat. Acorns grow almost everywhere and are an easy wild food source that anyone can easily identify.
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Get instant access to our free library of resources: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
_
If you are new to foraging, acorns are the best wild edible for beginners to learn. Marjory Wildcraft and Katrina Blair meet up in the wild mountains of Colorado to harvest acorns. Learn about this wild food source that is rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, and fat. Acorns grow almost everywhere and are an easy wild food source that anyone can easily identify.
_
VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://thegrownetwork.com/
_
Follow us!
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries
INSTAGRAM @the_grow_network | https://www.instagram.com/the_grow_network
TWITTER @TheGrowNetwork | https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries
SUPPORT OUR WORK ON PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thegrownetwork
JOIN THE ACADEMY: https://academy.thegrownetwork.com/
GROW YOUR OWN GROCERIES: https://www.GrowHalf.com/
GROW YOUR OWN PAIN KILLER: https://thegrownetwork.com/wild-lettuce-natures-pain-relief/
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