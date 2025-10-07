Before October 7 and after, northern Gaza has been wiped off the map by Israel Fascist Bombardment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before October 7 and after, northern Gaza has been wiped off the map.
Two years today. : (
US SENT $21.7 billion in military aid to Israel and spent another $10 billion on strikes across the Middle East — Costs of War study from Brown University
This is all over a course of 2 years since the Oct 7th Hamas attack on Israel