Dr. Charles Hoffe, on Covid VAXX, infertility, depopulation & UN's Agenda 2021/2030

Dr. Charles Hoffe, a practicing family physician in BC, Canada, describes for Maryann Gebauer how the intent behind the COVID injections is to "impair...fertility," specifically by targeting women's ovaries for "micro-clotting and gene editing and clots and bleeding and...inflammation."
"The UN's Agenda 2021/2030 says they want the...population reduced to 500 million...If you make something that harms the ovaries, it's...guaranteed to impair...fertility. That's why they wanted...young people to get these shots...they want to reduce the population."
➡️ Watch Full Interview (https://rumble.com/v6qh8my-dr.-charles-hoffe-vindicated.html?mref=jcwo5&mrefc=3)
Source @Real World News
