SWEET POISON: STOP KILLING YOURSELF! - Dr. Janet Starr Hull

You might be unknowingly poisoning yourself every day with something very popular that you thought was "safe". But it's not, in fact it's a neurotoxin and it may well contribute to your early death if you ignore this important information. Author Dr. Janet Starr Hull joins me to convey the horrible TRUTH about "FDA approved" sweet poison.
Get in touch with Janet HERE:
