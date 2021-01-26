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"Forbidden Health, Secret Healing Remedy & World Crisis" ~ ANDREAS KALCKER [Age Of Truth TV]
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768 views • January 26, 2021
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You can check the live-chat on the right that took place during the streaming of this episode of Age Of Truth TV featuring our guest, a fascinating German Bio-Physicist, Author and Lecturer ANDREAS KALCKER, who lives and works in Switzerland.
It is a fascinating, eye-opening and educational show about the current world crisis, a controversial health remedy and treatment (C-D-S). The healing remedy he says can help treat most illnesses.
Here is a biography written by Andreas Kalcker himself, from his official website:
ANDREAS LUDWIG KALCKER:
"Every human being wants to be happy, and I am not different. When we feel healthy, strong and vibrant, we are able to physically do whatever we want, but when our health starts deteriorating, everything in our life… suffers.
After leading a more materialistic life during the 90’s, I learned that true happiness lies within oneself and not in the possessions one has, because in the end one does not really have anything, it’s possessions that have us. Genuine happiness arises from the fact of making another person happy. Is there anything that can make us happier than saving another life? Although seemingly impossible, all of us can do it! While being born may be the highest emotional impression we can experience, when we lose a partner, or a mother loses her son, or a son loses his father, we experience the lowest emotional impressions we can endure, besides our own death.
I think all of us would like to be heroes, saving other peoples’ lives, whether it’s saving them from drowning or from a fire or a car crash. I believe this is the reason why so many young people study medicine. They do it with the aim of helping and healing. We need to know there is a pathway to health, even when we have been told that there’s nothing else we can do. We can’t give up Hope… ever.
When I found out by my own means that there were alternatives to conventional medicine, it was eye opening. From that point on, I dedicated myself to research a substance known asM M S, which is no more no less than c h l o r i n e d i o x i d e, one of the most widely used and effective disinfectants for over 100 years of our human history, and that hasn’t created any resistance. Well, I beg your pardon… we have to admit that it does create resistance, since there are some attention-seeking detractors who see it as a dangerous and poisonous substance and hence, this is a controversial subject. Because when someone is trying to explain to flat Earth champions that Earth is actually round… this collides with the ideas of a stubborn German like me… 🙂"
ANDREAS KALCKER is joining Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander, for an in-depth hard-talk conversation and interview.
For more on ANDREAS KALCKER visit his website:
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/
Filmed at the AOT TV Studios
Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to Andreas Kalcker´s laboratory in Switzerland
May 6, 2020
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
You can check the live-chat on the right that took place during the streaming of this episode of Age Of Truth TV featuring our guest, a fascinating German Bio-Physicist, Author and Lecturer ANDREAS KALCKER, who lives and works in Switzerland.
It is a fascinating, eye-opening and educational show about the current world crisis, a controversial health remedy and treatment (C-D-S). The healing remedy he says can help treat most illnesses.
Here is a biography written by Andreas Kalcker himself, from his official website:
ANDREAS LUDWIG KALCKER:
"Every human being wants to be happy, and I am not different. When we feel healthy, strong and vibrant, we are able to physically do whatever we want, but when our health starts deteriorating, everything in our life… suffers.
After leading a more materialistic life during the 90’s, I learned that true happiness lies within oneself and not in the possessions one has, because in the end one does not really have anything, it’s possessions that have us. Genuine happiness arises from the fact of making another person happy. Is there anything that can make us happier than saving another life? Although seemingly impossible, all of us can do it! While being born may be the highest emotional impression we can experience, when we lose a partner, or a mother loses her son, or a son loses his father, we experience the lowest emotional impressions we can endure, besides our own death.
I think all of us would like to be heroes, saving other peoples’ lives, whether it’s saving them from drowning or from a fire or a car crash. I believe this is the reason why so many young people study medicine. They do it with the aim of helping and healing. We need to know there is a pathway to health, even when we have been told that there’s nothing else we can do. We can’t give up Hope… ever.
When I found out by my own means that there were alternatives to conventional medicine, it was eye opening. From that point on, I dedicated myself to research a substance known asM M S, which is no more no less than c h l o r i n e d i o x i d e, one of the most widely used and effective disinfectants for over 100 years of our human history, and that hasn’t created any resistance. Well, I beg your pardon… we have to admit that it does create resistance, since there are some attention-seeking detractors who see it as a dangerous and poisonous substance and hence, this is a controversial subject. Because when someone is trying to explain to flat Earth champions that Earth is actually round… this collides with the ideas of a stubborn German like me… 🙂"
ANDREAS KALCKER is joining Age Of Truth TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander, for an in-depth hard-talk conversation and interview.
For more on ANDREAS KALCKER visit his website:
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/
Filmed at the AOT TV Studios
Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to Andreas Kalcker´s laboratory in Switzerland
May 6, 2020
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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