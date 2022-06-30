Jeremiah 23:36 For Ye Have Perverted The Words of The Living God

Again in Many Scriptures Like Jeremiah 23 and Ezekiel the Overcomer Ministry with False Witness Rg Stair and James Rice have Truly PERVERTED the Word's of The LIVING God !!!

It is a Fearful Thing to Fall into The Hands of the Living God !!!

https://thefinalwitness.com/



https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/





https://rgstair.com/