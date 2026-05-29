Pact of Damnation

A poetry piece by Rina Lynn, Author of ‘Prepare For the End’ Book series, beautifully illustrated.

What EXACTLY happened t

o set this war between good and evil off?

Whether modern Christians believe it or not, there are STILL those in the world—including America—who serve the fallen ones and their children. Or that it could be the source of what’s happening worldwide. Watch the news. It’s everywhere.

Ask yourself… what would that look like in modern American… if the gloves came off and both sets of worshippers were determined to win the world for their god?

This series was premised on what would happen if a group of fundamentalist Christian families were directly in the cross hairs of a group of those who worship the enemy is all his forms... and do the most unspeakable things.

I mean the extreme ends of the spectrum, at war with one another, for over a century. About families who have spent their entire lives trying to live, raise kids, and serve God, while being targets for unseen evil people. About how men pushed to the edge try to keep their wives and children safe, find the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.... without becoming them... or losing their souls....

Purchase: Prepare For the End Books Series to see a fictionalized ongoing war with the evil behind it.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFBSV7M?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&ref_=dbs_s_aps_series_rwt_tkin&qid=1778257364&sr=8-2

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