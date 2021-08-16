Politieke Merkel Duits

Vaccine dictatorship Germany: Starve or get the jab – Unvaccinated people are banned from supermarkets In Germany, the vaccine dictatorship is now being introduced for good. In the future, the unvaccinated will not even be able to buy groceries in supermarkets. Their only way out would be constant, now expensive covid testing. As early as August 23, people without 3G (vaccinated, tested, cured) will be banned from hospitals and many other closed spaces. This is disastrous and leads directly to mandatory vaccination in the country known for its ever-increasing poverty. An actually rich country (high GDP) where many retirees have long been forced to collect deposit bottles in order to survive, writes Berthold Krafft. Unvaccinated people are no longer allowed to enter indoor spaces Tests will be charged Vaccination passport will be mandatory 3G obligation also planned for supermarkets We already know the well-known game. After so-called “relaxation”, the panic-mongering immediately starts with the next “wave”, followed by new drastic tightening up. This is always justified by the usual fantasy figures, such as the so-called "incidence values", which can be conjured up at will. Particularly radical corona measures were adopted at the Conference of Prime Ministers in Berlin on August 10. Critics of vaccination are now finally getting their thumbs up. Those out of step will now be systematically socially isolated and harassed. Normally, the Conference of Ministers meets only four times a year. In the meantime, however, it has become a kind of deputy government in which Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers work everything out on their own. The coercive measures that are decided behind closed doors are quite a few. The Corona regulation is being drastically tightened. New regulations with totalitarian twists must now push all critics of vaccination and pandemics to their limits. The common people, of course, have nothing to say about this. Nevertheless, established politicians in Germany are fond of using the “free democratic legal order” formula. However, in light of what is going on now, this is nothing more than a hollow phrase.