Nobody Cares When a Young Person Dies From The Vax
The New American
Published 19 hours ago

If a stranger at a bar poisoned a 24-year-old's drink and they died, everyone would care. If the government poisons the same 24-year-old with a vaccine and they die, nobody cares. Even their family might shrug their shoulders and just want to move on, nothing to see here, just forget it happened.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Source:

SpeedTheShift.org - SHOCKING! 625,000% Increase in Myocarditis Since Vaxx Roll-out — Dr. Peter McCullough Interview

https://speedtheshift.org/2023/02/23/shocking-625000-increase-in-myocarditis-since-vaxx-roll-out-dr-peter-mccullough-interview/

Keywords
vaccinecovidmyocarditis

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
