BILL GATES: PANDEMIC CONSPIRACY THEORISTS ARE CRAZY!

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Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist, Bill Gates said in an interview Tuesday, he has been taken aback by the volume of "crazy," conspiracy theories about him and Dr. Anthony Fauci, spreading on social media during this pandemic but said he would like to explore, what is behind them.
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2O-_68xLMA
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