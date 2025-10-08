BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel Abducts, Holds HOSTAGE Army Ranger Veteran From International Waters
What is happening
What is happening
9733 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51 views • 23 hours ago

From Rome's strikes to Buenos Aires' flares, the planet's erupting over Israel's sea-siege savagery, with flotilla fighters hunger-striking against the cuffs, cannons, and humiliations doled out to 450 aid warriors including elected reps and our forgotten vets. This ain't isolated piracy; it's the chosen clan's calculated crush on anyone daring to feed Gaza's ghosts arm yourselves with the facts and fuel the fire before they sink us all.


Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. We have been OCCUPIED. Watch the film NOW! https://stewpeters.com/occupied/


The government’s tricking you. So we’re treating you with real information and big savings.

Sign up today and don’t miss what they don’t want you to know. Use promo code TRICK for $20 off your annual subscription. Join now at 👉 https://stewpeters.tv and be part of the Stew Crew!


🛒 The Official SPN Store 🛒 for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! Every purchase supports uncensored journalism and the mission to expose the truth.

🔗 Shop Now: https://spnstore.com/


At AmericanHempHub.com, you’ll find pure, lab-tested hemp and CBD products made right here in the USA. No globalist junk. No chemicals. ✅ Relief without toxins ✅ 100% American-owned and operated 👉 Shop now at AmericanHempHub.com 💥 Use promo code STEW at checkout:

✔ Free shipping on orders over $40 ✔ Bonus FREE doob tube with your order!

Keywords
israelwar crimesgazaisraelihumanitarian aidblockadestew petersspsfflotillainternational waters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy