The One Thing You NEED Before the Storm Hits | Julie Donuts

You’re being played. And the people playing you might look like allies.





In the premiere episode of Donut Drops with Julie, host Julie delivers a raw, unfiltered message for everyone struggling to know who to trust in the information war. She names the tactics of the fear merchants—the influencers who feed you truth wrapped in despair, who hide behind paywalls, who claim they support Trump but spend their time screaming about what he’s not doing.





This is a spiritual battle. God versus evil. Century‑old Luciferian bloodlines versus the awakening. And the commander in chief? He’s dismantling the deep state step by step—ending wars, exposing USAID, securing elections, and returning power to We the People. But if you’re listening to the wrong voices, you’ll miss it entirely.





Julie breaks down how to spot the deceivers, why peace comes from discernment, and what Q meant when they said “God wins.” Because He never loses.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.