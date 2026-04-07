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The One Thing You NEED Before the Storm Hits | Julie Donuts
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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You’re being played. And the people playing you might look like allies.


In the premiere episode of Donut Drops with Julie, host Julie delivers a raw, unfiltered message for everyone struggling to know who to trust in the information war. She names the tactics of the fear merchants—the influencers who feed you truth wrapped in despair, who hide behind paywalls, who claim they support Trump but spend their time screaming about what he’s not doing.


This is a spiritual battle. God versus evil. Century‑old Luciferian bloodlines versus the awakening. And the commander in chief? He’s dismantling the deep state step by step—ending wars, exposing USAID, securing elections, and returning power to We the People. But if you’re listening to the wrong voices, you’ll miss it entirely.


Julie breaks down how to spot the deceivers, why peace comes from discernment, and what Q meant when they said “God wins.” Because He never loses.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
trumpdeep stateqdiscernmentinformation warspiritual battlejuliejohn michael chambersdonut dropsfear merchants
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy