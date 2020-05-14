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IL SALOTTINO - "Alimentazione" con Cinzia Massa - introduzione alla macrobiotica
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26 views • May 14, 2020
10° Puntata serie: Alimentazione Ep.1 13 -5 -2020
Cinzia Massa esperta e appassionata cuoca ci introduce all'argomento dell'alimentazione, della sua connessione con la salute, dell'energia del cibo, della dieta macrobiotica.
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Cinzia Massa esperta e appassionata cuoca ci introduce all'argomento dell'alimentazione, della sua connessione con la salute, dell'energia del cibo, della dieta macrobiotica.
#followtheblackcat
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRse...
E-mail: [email protected]
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