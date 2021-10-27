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Jesus and we real Christians will be judging the devil Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels in trial
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51 views • October 27, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). Jesus and we real Christians will be judging the devil Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels, and sentencing them. The real Christians will be first-hand witnesses of their crimes, and everything that their minions did. They do not like what I am writing because they are attacking with deep sleepiness attacks. End of transmission…
They were attacking my lower body and the bed underneath it with vibration attacks when I woke up first, and the second time I woke up, they were attacking my upper body with vibration frequencies. Since I wrote about their vibration attacks, they now cut off the vibrator as soon as I wake up. When it was time for me to wake up in the morning, they had lowered the shaking to an almost unnoticeable level to try to prevent being detected. They are trying to erupt their nanites out of my left hand now. I command them to be destroyed in Jesus’ name. They are funny that they think they can assassinate all the real Christians with their fallen angel junk technology toy weapons. God will shake up their kingdom instead. Let all the cowardly traitor religious Christians and pastors run away in fear and hide in silence from the devil’s vibrator toys. Let the real Christians attack the devil and his kingdom when they vibrate our genitals, and expose them more. It is hilarious they are still using their fallen angel junk technology directed energy weapons from downstairs and their nanite contagions to try to desperately get us sick and die. Who do they think our God is? They are a joke. Let heaven and earth be witness of their cowardly pathetic sly hilarious disgraceful shameful embarrassing way of fighting using their technologies. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
They were attacking my lower body and the bed underneath it with vibration attacks when I woke up first, and the second time I woke up, they were attacking my upper body with vibration frequencies. Since I wrote about their vibration attacks, they now cut off the vibrator as soon as I wake up. When it was time for me to wake up in the morning, they had lowered the shaking to an almost unnoticeable level to try to prevent being detected. They are trying to erupt their nanites out of my left hand now. I command them to be destroyed in Jesus’ name. They are funny that they think they can assassinate all the real Christians with their fallen angel junk technology toy weapons. God will shake up their kingdom instead. Let all the cowardly traitor religious Christians and pastors run away in fear and hide in silence from the devil’s vibrator toys. Let the real Christians attack the devil and his kingdom when they vibrate our genitals, and expose them more. It is hilarious they are still using their fallen angel junk technology directed energy weapons from downstairs and their nanite contagions to try to desperately get us sick and die. Who do they think our God is? They are a joke. Let heaven and earth be witness of their cowardly pathetic sly hilarious disgraceful shameful embarrassing way of fighting using their technologies. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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