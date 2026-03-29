An Israeli Insider Says Israel Is CRACKING

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Dr. Shaiel Ben-Ephraim is an Israeli-American geopolitical analyst, former UCLA professor, diplomat, and expert in military strategy. A former liberal Zionist, he now advocates for equality, peace, and equal rights for all inhabitants of Israel and Palestine. He hosts the Histories of the Holy Land podcast and provides incisive analysis of Middle East affairs.
Mirrored - Kim Iversen
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
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Christ is KING!