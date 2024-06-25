© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Each day (maybe every few days) it becomes clear to me that there are those who do not understand the point as to why I do this. They keep trying to sucker me in with promises of fame and gobbagazzoogles of viewers and clicks and what have you. That holds ZERO interest for me. I do this to glorify Christ. He Is The Point—I Am Not.
#GlorifyingChrist, #HeIsThePoint, #IAmNot