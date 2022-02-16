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Kaleidoscope Project Part 03/ Making Cylindrical bead in Blender 3.1
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Kaleidoscope Project Part 03 Modeling Cylindrical Bead.
In this tutorial, we are going to explore "Box Modeling" workflow while
making a cylindrical bead.
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If you like what we do, Support Digital Monkey School
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Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:21 Creating a Cylinder
0:54 Editing cylinder in Edit Mode
1:21 Applying Subdivision Surface Modifier
1:36 Adjusting geometry in Edit Mode
3:07 Conclusion
tutorial on HDRI lighting https://youtu.be/-46iTjigUgg
File on Gumroad https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/orymox
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
In this tutorial, we are going to explore "Box Modeling" workflow while
making a cylindrical bead.
******************************
If you like what we do, Support Digital Monkey School
by signing up for our Zoom Classes
Like and Subscribe
******************************
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:21 Creating a Cylinder
0:54 Editing cylinder in Edit Mode
1:21 Applying Subdivision Surface Modifier
1:36 Adjusting geometry in Edit Mode
3:07 Conclusion
tutorial on HDRI lighting https://youtu.be/-46iTjigUgg
File on Gumroad https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/orymox
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
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