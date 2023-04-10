X22 REPORT Ep. 3041a - Globalism Has Come To An End, You Are Witnessing The Rise Of The People’s Economy

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3041a - April 9, 2023

Globalism Has Come To An End, You Are Witnessing The Rise Of The People’s Economy



Trump and the patriots are now weakening the [CB] bank system. Globalism is dead and the [CB] is losing power because nations are dropping the Federal Reserver Note. As more and more nations do this the [CB]/[WEF] will not longer have power, this is the reason why they want IRS agents with weapons.

