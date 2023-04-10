Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3041a - Globalism Has Come To An End, You Are Witnessing The Rise Of The People’s Economy
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3041a - April 9, 2023

Globalism Has Come To An End, You Are Witnessing The Rise Of The People’s Economy 


Trump and the patriots are now weakening the [CB] bank system. Globalism is dead and the [CB] is losing power because nations are dropping the Federal Reserver Note. As more and more nations do this the [CB]/[WEF] will not longer have power, this is the reason why they want IRS agents with weapons.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site. 


recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

