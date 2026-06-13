UFOs & Energy The Hidden System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’ve been told there’s an energy crisis… but what if that crisis only exists because something much more powerful is being kept from us?
Ben Emlyn-Jones looks at the connection between UFOs, energy, and whether the system we rely on is the only one that exists. June 6, 2026 video.
• UFOs examined as advanced technological craft, not just unidentified sightings
• The “five observables” reveal performance far beyond known human capabilities
• Evidence suggests some UFOs use unknown or highly advanced energy systems
• Discussion of Roswell and recovered craft, studied in secret programs
• The possibility of a hidden scientific breakthrough kept out of public view
• Introduction to a Breakaway Civilization developing advanced technology
• Energy explained as the true foundation of modern civilization
• Analysis of current systems: oil, wind, nuclear, and their limitations
• Debate over peak oil vs. the idea oil may naturally replenish
• Argument that energy scarcity may be controlled or exaggerated
• Environmental and economic consequences of current energy dependence
• Comparison between human technology and UFO-level propulsion
• Warning of a potential collapse (“the fall”) under current systems
• Suggestion that this crisis may be artificially maintained
• Introduction to suppressed or hidden energy technologies
• Sets up Part 2: free energy, control systems, and deeper implications
Ben is the creator of the HPANWO blog, a contributor to UFO Truth Magazine, and the author of the Roswell Rising trilogy.
HPANWO blog: https://hpanwo.blogspot.com
Books: https://hpanwo-bb.blogspot.com/2016/08/roswell-rising-is-here.html
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@benthejrporter
🙏 Like • Subscribe • Share • Join the Meetup discussions
📡 Join the Conversation
Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:
🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/
🎥 Explore More Content
I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.
🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/
🔹 Playlists: https://old.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/
🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe/home
🙏 Support This Work
Your donations help keep this research alive:
💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
📚 More from Brian Ruhe
🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe
📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe
🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe
📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353
🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/