UFOs & Energy The Hidden System

We’ve been told there’s an energy crisis… but what if that crisis only exists because something much more powerful is being kept from us?

Ben Emlyn-Jones looks at the connection between UFOs, energy, and whether the system we rely on is the only one that exists. June 6, 2026 video.

• UFOs examined as advanced technological craft, not just unidentified sightings

• The “five observables” reveal performance far beyond known human capabilities

• Evidence suggests some UFOs use unknown or highly advanced energy systems

• Discussion of Roswell and recovered craft, studied in secret programs

• The possibility of a hidden scientific breakthrough kept out of public view

• Introduction to a Breakaway Civilization developing advanced technology

• Energy explained as the true foundation of modern civilization

• Analysis of current systems: oil, wind, nuclear, and their limitations

• Debate over peak oil vs. the idea oil may naturally replenish

• Argument that energy scarcity may be controlled or exaggerated

• Environmental and economic consequences of current energy dependence

• Comparison between human technology and UFO-level propulsion

• Warning of a potential collapse (“the fall”) under current systems

• Suggestion that this crisis may be artificially maintained

• Introduction to suppressed or hidden energy technologies

• Sets up Part 2: free energy, control systems, and deeper implications





Ben is the creator of the HPANWO blog, a contributor to UFO Truth Magazine, and the author of the Roswell Rising trilogy.

HPANWO blog: https://hpanwo.blogspot.com

Books: https://hpanwo-bb.blogspot.com/2016/08/roswell-rising-is-here.html

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@benthejrporter





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