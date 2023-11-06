Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 6, 2023 - The Luciferian plot to destroy Christianity, Islam and Judaism in a global nuclear apocalypse

0:00 Intro

2:17 Restatement

16:06 The Luciferian Plot





- #Israel is taking significant losses in armor as #Hamas fighters hit them a point blank range

- Israel's "Iron Dome" is failing as missiles lose guidance and return to strike Israel itself

- Freemason Albert Pike wrote letter in 1871 predicting THREE world wars:

- World War III would involved #Zionists and Islamists destroying each other

- Christians would be devastated to see #Israel destroyed, losing faith in God

- Western nations to be economically and morally exhausted

- The "Rapture" was invented in the mid-1800s by John Nelson Darby

- #Rapture appears nowhere in the #Bible

- Christians aren't going to be physically lifted into the sky to meet God

- When that Rapture doesn't happen, while Israel is destroyed, Christians will lose faith

- At this moment, Lucifer seduces the world to turn to him

- Many disillusioned #Christians turn to #Lucifer and Christianity suffers greatly

- TODAY'S NEWS: #Israel bombs a major university in Gaza as atrocities continue

- Top Israeli government official suggests dropping a nuclear bomb on #Gaza

- Mass migration of Muslims into western countries is part of the plan for causing strife

- This is why the U.S. southern border is kept wide open





