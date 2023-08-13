Create New Account
Maverick News Plan To Battle Censorship
Maverick News
Maverick News: The Plan To Battle Censorship.

Ongoing censorship has led to the Maverick News Channel losing its main news page on Facebook and being suspended on several occasions on Youtube.  Now Maverick News is collaborating with other independent and fast-growing online journalists, podcasters and social media influencers to form a new network. This new network will provide a support and distribtuion network for new and information programming that will run indpendentiy of social media platforms and will also provide cross streaming and cross promotion opporunities for participating members.

Kevin Michellizi host of "American in Crimea" explains in this video.


