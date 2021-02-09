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Dr Tenpenny: the mRNA shot is deadly, in 42 days to a year out, a large number of people will die from auto immune disease
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12014 views • February 09, 2021
Dr Sherri Tenpenny reports that: 44,000 side effects of the mRNA covid shots have been reported in 30 days from the rollout. Over 31,000 anaphylactic shock. Over 5000 neurological reactions.
It is estimated to be less than 10% of actual cases have been reported. It's deadly and the real effects will show in 14~16 weeks.
When they start to get their Bell's Palsy, when they get their neuropathies, when they get their cardiac arrhythmias, when they get their itps, auto immune reactions and causes them to die of a blood disorder, they're not going to be so happy.
Some people will die soon after directly the shot, in 42 days to a year out, a large number of people will get horribly sick, all kinds of auto immune disease and die.
source link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skar9eoFkQU&;feature=youtu.be
It is estimated to be less than 10% of actual cases have been reported. It's deadly and the real effects will show in 14~16 weeks.
When they start to get their Bell's Palsy, when they get their neuropathies, when they get their cardiac arrhythmias, when they get their itps, auto immune reactions and causes them to die of a blood disorder, they're not going to be so happy.
Some people will die soon after directly the shot, in 42 days to a year out, a large number of people will get horribly sick, all kinds of auto immune disease and die.
source link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skar9eoFkQU&;feature=youtu.be
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