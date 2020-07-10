Challenging The Medical Mafia, 3130

Good evening, I’m still reporting on those who dare to tell the truth about the virus.

Tonight, Laura Ingraham brought on two of her frequent physician guests who have been involved hands-on in treating COVID-19 cases and have been the recipients of retribution from the medical establishment – you know, the ones who prefer to sell you a drug for $3-4,000 and works only 65% of the time and has so many side effects that trials of it have been stopped for safety reasons - instead of allowing you to take a drug that has a proven track record as being extremely safe and effective over 90% of the time which costs 40 times less.

This is an important discussion because I was talking to a medical researcher today who just can’t see the political conspiracy angle of all this. She is well-intended, but sees no good motive for hospitals to hide the truth.

Well, here’s a couple of examples.