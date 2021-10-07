COVID Q & A WITH DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH ~ PART 4

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Words that cry out for help from the front lines: “I am a 31-year nurse. I work in home health care. We have not been mandated to receive the vaccine, yet we have been informed it is soon to come. Currently, I DO NOT want the vaccine. I started vitamin C, D3, and zinc very early. I have been exposed a plethora of times and am thankful that I have not received it. I use dilute betadine nasal swabs twice daily. My conclusion is proactive treatment works. I am seeing very sick people in my practice that are NOT getting any complete medication regimen to help them recover. I feel helpless. Other nurses have been reported to the nursing board and are fighting for their license if physicians were asked for additional medications. These nurses have been labeled, unhinged, radical. Any words to help us continue and fight for our patients?”
Words of inspiration and grace: “Thank you sooo much for your hard work exposing the Covid atrocities! You truly are amazing and wonderful because of your heart and soul actions, energy, and care for the human race. God bless you. I hold you in my prayers now. May we all work together to make things better,” Love, Pam.
Here at America Out Loud, we are receiving a tremendous number of questions and comments on a daily basis, and are doing our best to get the answers back into your hands. Dr. Peter McCollough will be joining Malcolm Out Loud in the weeks ahead on the Voice of a Nation to bring a series of these highly important Q & A’s to the airwaves. Dr. Peter McCullough is an academic internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist from Dallas, TX. Dr. McCullough is considered among the world’s top experts on COVID-19 pandemic response.
Here are examples of the kind of questions that we will address on the program, and much more:
– I’m trying to save my husband’s life! Please, help me. What can be done to keep my husband from being put on a ventilator? He is maxed out on oxygen. The doctor at the hospital says he’s doing all he can. I’m not sure if that’s true. My husband was diagnosed with covid pneumonia. He was already Asymptomatic. Hasn’t gotten any shots. They put him on antibiotics, Remdesivir, a diuretic, and anti-inflammatory drugs. My husband is fighting for his life! I asked for his paper (what they’ve done) it was not received well. At this point, I’m trying to find help as to what else can be done?
– I was wondering if Azithromycin can treat the Covid-19 infection in the heart and blood? I have already taken Regeneron, Ivermectin and currently, I am taking Hydroxychloroquine and Doxycycline for this heart infection causing me myocarditis.
– If I have T-cells in my body after recovering from COVID, is there any chance of me unknowingly being a carrier of COVID and giving it to my unvaccinated elderly parents? Am I guaranteed lifetime immunity to COVID and all variants if I have the T-cells? Will the T-cells level ever diminish over time?
– I have been getting ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine prescriptions filled at a local pharmacy in Albuquerque for almost a year. Yesterday I went to the pharmacy and tried to fill it; however, they refused. I tried three other places as well as called two pharmacies in Dallas (they were EXTREMELY rude). What should I do?
– I am in Albania and follow you. Did you have a list of International doctors that follow the protocols you recommend?
– I am a fan from Ontario, Canada. Unfortunately, my workplace is mandating that I take a covid vaccine – either Pfizer or Moderna – as those are what is available here. I have held off as long as I could, and now I am being threatened with dismissal. If I wasn’t in a career with such a small number of scientists, I wouldn’t budge. But, I will have no place to work if I don’t comply. I was wondering if you or anyone else has looked into anything people can take prior and after vaccination to neutralize the spike protein and diminish its ability to bind to ACE2 receptors?
– I heard Dr. McCullough say that once you’ve had Covid19, you cannot get it again. Does that include all variants, ie, Delta? Does he feel this is lifelong immunity?
Source / Listen / Download mp3 / More Episodes & Subscribe: https://www.americaoutloud.com/covid-q-a-with-dr-peter-mccullough-4/