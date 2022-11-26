Terry Gou Colludes With CCP, Foxconn Crackdown Is Brutal

https://gnews.org/articles/534696
Summary：In a November 24 Gettr livestream, Miles Guo again talked about the CCP’s brutality when cracking down on local people and the Foxconn workers in Zhengzhou, China. The police or guards used extreme force, beating up people. Foxconn’s chief Terry Gou will have to be held accountable internationally as he has long colluded with the CCP, causing great harm to our Chinese compatriots.
