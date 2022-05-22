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How Do You Stop Backsliding as a Christian?
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31 views • May 22, 2022
Staying faithful to God is a lifelong process that none of us handle perfectly. We all fall short of the glory of God, it's true. But that doesn't mean we should let ourselves fall away completely when things start going badly. Backsliding is gradual and dangerous for us spiritually, but NOT backsliding is remarkably easy. If you want to get back on the right track, watch this short video to learn the solution to backsliding.
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