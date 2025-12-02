11 US warships surround Venezuela - Fox News Jesse Watters talking head report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Judgement day' — US warships surround Venezuela
The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group is now positioned in the Caribbean as part of a major naval buildup around Venezuela.
With 11 warships deployed, the strike group awaits orders from President Trump, who is holding high-level White House meetings on the next move against what the Fox News calls the "narco state."