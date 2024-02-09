Profiting off Putin -- the World's Lost Faith in the US Dollar-- What Now?

Vladimir Putin described to Tucker Carlson how the world has lost faith in the US dollar is starting to conduct transactions for oil in Chinese yuan. I predict that there will be a new world store of value because nobody trust the Chinese, and that will be #bitcoin #putin #usdollar #oil
