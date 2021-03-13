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It's Over?? Don't You Dare Believe It.
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513 views • March 13, 2021
Timothy Dixon shares a vision, prophetic dream on February 2nd, 2021.
Pay close attention.
Those that say it is over don't know what they're talking about.
Joseph Biden is not your President.
Not now, not ever.
"America Will Never Be A Socialist Country" - DJT
The good Lord is the creator of ALL living things.
He spreads his message through those who have the ability to receive.
We are merely his humble servants.
Those of Faith continue with your prayers.
Those lacking in Faith, now would be a good time to return.
Pay close attention.
Those that say it is over don't know what they're talking about.
Joseph Biden is not your President.
Not now, not ever.
"America Will Never Be A Socialist Country" - DJT
The good Lord is the creator of ALL living things.
He spreads his message through those who have the ability to receive.
We are merely his humble servants.
Those of Faith continue with your prayers.
Those lacking in Faith, now would be a good time to return.
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