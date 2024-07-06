A Man Died, Went to Heaven, then Visited the Buddha

I read this discourse of the Buddha about a follower of the Buddha who died and became a deva (angel). He came back and spoke with the Buddha.

Aṅguttara-Nikāya

III. Tika Nipāta

XIII. Kusināra Vagga

The Book of the Gradual Sayings

or

More-Numbered Suttas

III. The Book of the Threes

XIII. At Kusināra

Sutta 125

Hatthaka Suttaɱ

Hatthaka

Translated from the Pali by

F.L. Woodward, M.A.

Creative Commons Licence

[256]

[1] Thus have I heard:

On a certain occasion the Exalted One was staying near Sāvatthī, at Jeta Grove, in Anāthapiṇḍika's Park.

Then Hatthaka, [257] son of a deva,[1]

when night was waning,

lit up the whole of Jeta Grove

with exceeding great splendour

and approached the Exalted One.

On coming to him he thought:

"I will stand in the presence of the Exalted One."

But he sank down,

collapsed,

could not stand upright.

Just as butter or oil,

when poured upon sand,

sinks down,

sinks in,

cannot abide,

even so was Hatthaka,[2] son of a deva,

thinking to stand in the presence of the Exalted One,

unable to do so,

but sank down,

collapsed

and could not stand upright.

2. Then the Exalted One said

to Hatthaka, son of a deva:

"Create a gross[3] body-form, Hatthaka."

"I will, lord," replied Hatthaka,

and doing as he was bid

saluted the Exalted One

and stood at one side.

§

As he thus stood

the Exalted One said this to him:

"Well, Hatthaka, do things[4] go on

just the same now as before,

when you were in human form?"

"Yes, lord, they do.

But there are also things going on

which I did not experience

when I was in human form.

Just as, lord,

the Exalted One now dwells

surrounded by monks and nuns,

by lay-followers male and female,

by rulers and royal ministers,

by sectarians and their followers,

even so do I dwell

surrounded by devas' sons.

Even from a distance, lord,

do devas' sons come,

saying:

'We'll hear Dhamma

from the lips of Hatthaka,

the devas' son!'

§

Of three things, lord,

I never had enough.

I died regretful of three things.

What three?

I never had enough

of beholding the Exalted One.

I died regretting it.

■

I never had [258] enough

of bearing true Dhamma.

I died regretting it.

■

I never bad enougb

of serving the Order.

I died regretting it.

These are the three things, lord."

(Then he sang these verses:)

"I never could be sated of delight

Of my desire to see the Exalted One,

To hear true Dhamma, to wait upon the Order.

In higher morals training, fain to hear

True Dhamma, never sated in three things,

Fared Hatthaka to world of Aviha."[5]

[1] Deva-putto, like Sakya-putto, etc., means 'belonging to the company.' One who has died and 'gone to heaven' is meant.