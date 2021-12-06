© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ninja Black Cat Attack: Mission Failed
Follow
0
Share
Report
62 views • December 06, 2021
Video captured in the city of Zhangzhou in Fujian Province,China, on December 5 ,2021. It shows a ceiling suddenly collapsing and a black cat falling down as several employees were drinking tea and chatting around a table at a car rental shop.
Vídeo captado en la ciudad de Zhangzhou, en la provincia de Fujian,China, el 5 de diciembre de 2021. En él se ve cómo un techo se derrumba repentinamente y un gato negro cae mientras varios empleados tomaban té y charlaban alrededor de una mesa en una tienda de alquiler de coches.
Journals
Vídeo captado en la ciudad de Zhangzhou, en la provincia de Fujian,China, el 5 de diciembre de 2021. En él se ve cómo un techo se derrumba repentinamente y un gato negro cae mientras varios empleados tomaban té y charlaban alrededor de una mesa en una tienda de alquiler de coches.
Journals
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.