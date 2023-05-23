Create New Account
Biden 'Discovers' Another $3 Billion For Ukraine!
Published Yesterday |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Streamed on: May 22, 12:01 pm EDT

Just when the nearly $50 billion wasted on Ukraine was about to run out...Biden discovered another $3 billion under his couch cushions to keep the war chugging along. Also today: US Supremes green-light more IRS spying powers.

Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute's June 3rd Houston Conference:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/they-lie-nihilism-and-the-war-on-truth-tickets-590534212727

bidenukraineanotherdiscoversthe ron paul liberty report3 billion dollars

