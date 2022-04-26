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"DONBASS UNDER FIRE" - Premier - Short Documentary - Special Operation for Liberation & Peace - Starting Feb 24, 2022, Until Now - 042522
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40 views • April 26, 2022
Donbass Under Fire
#premiere
After the Donetsk People’s Republic was proclaimed, war ravaged Donbass. Ukrainian artillery has been shelling towns and villages. Some people were lucky to get evacuated. Others stayed at their own peril and lost connection with their families. Either way, they did their best to survive in the ruins of their own houses and hope for a better future.
Andrey Lysenko and his son Vladislav are volunteers who drive across the devastated Donbass and distribute humanitarian aid to locals bought with subscribers’ money. Sometimes they travel with projectiles flying and bombs exploding around, but they are used to it. Their main goal is to help the people of Donbass to hold on and have all they need to survive.
How do people find the courage to remain strong and compassionate during shelling? Watch their heartbreaking stories in our premiere Donbass Under Fire.
#premiere
After the Donetsk People’s Republic was proclaimed, war ravaged Donbass. Ukrainian artillery has been shelling towns and villages. Some people were lucky to get evacuated. Others stayed at their own peril and lost connection with their families. Either way, they did their best to survive in the ruins of their own houses and hope for a better future.
Andrey Lysenko and his son Vladislav are volunteers who drive across the devastated Donbass and distribute humanitarian aid to locals bought with subscribers’ money. Sometimes they travel with projectiles flying and bombs exploding around, but they are used to it. Their main goal is to help the people of Donbass to hold on and have all they need to survive.
How do people find the courage to remain strong and compassionate during shelling? Watch their heartbreaking stories in our premiere Donbass Under Fire.
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