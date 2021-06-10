Pandemins Motsägelser & Agenda 21

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Pandemins Motsägelser & Agenda 21
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133 views • June 10, 2021
David Icke med Läkare avslöjar coronapandemin i denna välgjorda dokumentär av Projekt VAKEN. "Det handlar inte om hälsa. Det handlar om kontroll..."
Detta är en version med tydligare undertexter. Ursäkta svenska översättningen då den har sina brister.
Tack till Projekt VAKEN: https://www.facebook.com/projektvaken/
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
https://davidicke.com/
Detta är en version med tydligare undertexter. Ursäkta svenska översättningen då den har sina brister.
Tack till Projekt VAKEN: https://www.facebook.com/projektvaken/
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
https://davidicke.com/
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