https://gettr.com/post/p24oyxd2c68
2023.01.11 The Chinese Communist Party thought it could bribe its way into the United States with money. All those who file claims, including Yu Qiu, must present in the United States for deposition.
共产党以为只要有钱，在美国都可以买下美国。拱卒等报案的所有人都要来美国进行Deposition，必须到庭！
