Exploring the Firmament and Biblical Cosmology： Part 1
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5177 followers
3
282 views • 2 days ago

Welcome to our deep dive into the fascinating world of biblical cosmology! In this video, we explore the concept of the firmament, a central feature in the ancient understanding of creation as described in the Bible.


Join us as we uncover the theological and symbolic significance of the firmament and its role in shaping our understanding of the world. Whether you're curious about ancient cosmological views or interested in the deeper spiritual implications, this video offers a comprehensive look at the firmament and its place in biblical thought.


Special thanks to www.earthenvessels.org.au for their support and resources that helped make this exploration possible. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell icon for more insights into biblical topics and cosmology!


Music:

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix)

Journey, Steve Perry

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix)


Clockmaker's Daydream

369

A Nan Thit


Shared from and subscribe to:

NATSARIMNET

https://www.youtube.com/@Natsarimnet

Keywords
real sciencebibletruthflat earth
