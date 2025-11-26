⚠️#Crypto Market Cap Charts Are FLASHING A Major Signal! 💥

Chapters

🔍 With many crypto investors already having sold their positions — many at a loss — and with the vast majority of retail traders now incredibly bearish, claiming that we’re already in a bear market, could we actually be on the verge of an explosive move to the upside?

The Elliott Wave structure and Bullish Hidden Divergences currently forming on both the Total Crypto Market Cap and TOTAL3 charts are telling a very different story than the one retail investors are pushing. These signals may be pointing toward a massive bullish reversal that most people simply aren’t prepared for.

📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Elliott Wave analysis on the Total Crypto Market Cap

- Bullish Hidden Divergences signaling a potential reversal

- Retail investor sentiment at extreme bearish levels

- Why many traders may have sold too early

- TOTAL3 chart structure suggesting a different market outlook

- Potential for an unexpected bullish breakout

- Market psychology during capitulation and fear cycles

