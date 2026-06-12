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Off World With JMC Premieres June 18th
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Off World With JMC Premieres June 18th


The truth is no longer classified.


Since President Dwight D. Eisenhower, top secret files have existed documenting off-world activity and visits to planet Earth. For decades, we've heard rumors. We've seen grainy images. But now? President Donald J. Trump has released the first tranche—and this is only the beginning.


Join John Michael Chambers and special guests for a brand new monthly panel:


🚀 OFF WORLD WITH JMC

📡 Premiere Episode: Thursday, June 18th | 8PM ET

📍 JMCbroadcasting.com


This is the Great Awakening reaching new and higher heights. Come travel through the portal with us.

Subscribe for free and be part of the journey.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy