Off World With JMC Premieres June 18th





The truth is no longer classified.





Since President Dwight D. Eisenhower, top secret files have existed documenting off-world activity and visits to planet Earth. For decades, we've heard rumors. We've seen grainy images. But now? President Donald J. Trump has released the first tranche—and this is only the beginning.





Join John Michael Chambers and special guests for a brand new monthly panel:





🚀 OFF WORLD WITH JMC

📡 Premiere Episode: Thursday, June 18th | 8PM ET

📍 JMCbroadcasting.com





This is the Great Awakening reaching new and higher heights. Come travel through the portal with us.

Subscribe for free and be part of the journey.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.